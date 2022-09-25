Will continue to make small acquisitions: Harshil Mathur

We’ll continue to be a B2B (business-to -business) payments operator, and we do not plan to compete with any of the consumer-end fintech operators such as PhonePe and the like. Our core business will always be around enterprises to accept payments. Now, we’re venturing into enabling businesses to allow banking and credit on their sides, so we plan to be a part of the entire financial life cycle of a business. We have the largest number of internet businesses in the country onboarded with us, and now with Ezetap, we’re also venturing into the offline market.