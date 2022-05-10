Will Elon Musk visit India? His Twitter remark stirs speculation of a visit

Agra Fort, also known as "Laal Qila", is located in Agra, India. It is tagged as a world heritage site by UNESCO in 1983. It was designed and built by Mughal Emperor Akbar in the year 1565 AD. Agra was the capital of India in ancient times. This glorious fort is built alongside the Yamuna River.

