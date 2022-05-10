Will Elon Musk visit India? His Twitter remark stirs speculation of a visit

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The speculation over Elon Musk,world's richest man visiting India gained atttention among the Twitter users on Monday after Elon Musk expressed his fondness for Indian architecture in a Twitter reply to History Defined that had posted a beautiful facade detail of the Red Fort.
Elon Musk expressed his fondness the architectural work in India in a reply to History Defined which had posted a beautiful facade detail of the Red Fort or 'Laal Qila' located in Agra.
History Defined that had posted a beautiful facade detail of the Red Fort. "Amazing facade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India," tweeted History Defined.
"It's amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world," tweeted Musk.
His Twitter remark led several Indian Twitter users to respond to Musk's tweet, asking, "Any plans to visit India soon?"
One of the users Ajith Shan tweeted, "Any near time plan to visit India again? Let's make an itinerary for his next visit in this tread...haha."
While another Twitter user Umashankar Singh in a friendly banter said "Now please do not think of buying it."
Elon Musk, who has made a successful USD 44 billion acquisition bid for Twitter, had in the past asked India to reduce import duties to sell Tesla electric cars but the government has insisted on local manufacturing. According to the prestigious Forbes magazine, Musk is the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of USD 273.6 billion.
Agra Fort, also known as "Laal Qila", is located in Agra, India. It is tagged as a world heritage site by UNESCO in 1983. It was designed and built by Mughal Emperor Akbar in the year 1565 AD. Agra was the capital of India in ancient times. This glorious fort is built alongside the Yamuna River.
Last month, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said if Tesla was ready to manufacture its electric vehicles in India then there was 'no problem' but the company must not import cars from China.
In August last year, Musk had said that American electric vehicle maker Tesla may set up manufacturing unit in India if it first succeeds with imported vehicles in the country.
He had said Tesla wanted to launch its vehicles in India "but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country!"