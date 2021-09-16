‘Will partner with fintechs to grow biz’

There are two things here. One is the security of data, and the other is access to it. If we are using fintech partners, the client is interfacing with them, and the data ownership depends on the agreement we have with each fintech partner. In some instances, the client will sit on our database, and we will have access rights; in some, even if they are on our database, the originator will have more access rights. Data security is a given, whoever originates the customer. So far as access goes, it is a commercial agreement between the originator and us. In some, we may have joint rights; in some, we may have no rights; in others, we may have rights after a period of time, among others.