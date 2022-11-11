Will set up Matter lab in India if demand builds: CSA CEO

NEW DELHI, TECH FIRMS, APPLE, AMAZON, GOOGLE : In 2019, big tech firms such as Apple, Amazon and Google, who otherwise strive to lock users into their own ecosystems, made an unprecedented move. Hundreds of firms came together to build a universal smart home standard, which would make smart homes simpler and make them available across multiple ecosystems like iOS, Android and Alexa. The standard, called Matter, was launched earlier this week with partners like Amazon, LG, Samsung, and Ikea. In an interview, Tobin Richardson, president and chief executive of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), which created Matter, explained how a single standard is meant to become a common thread for smart devices worldwide. Edited excerpts:

