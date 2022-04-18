Wingreens appoints Ramesh Menon as group CEO

Wingreens appoints Ramesh Menon as group CEO1 min read . 04:16 PM IST
- Menon will lead the company with over 1,000 employees, across its subsidiaries and brands. He will be responsible for driving the group’s expansion in India and globally
NEW DELHI: Packaged foods and beverages company Wingreens on Monday appointed Ramesh Menon as group chief executive officer.
Menon joins Wingreens from HT Media.
Wingreens is backed by Sequoia Capital India, responsAbility, Investcorp, and Omidyar Network. The company sells sauces, mayonnaise, baked chips, herbs, seasonings, spice mixes, bakery mixes, a range of organic products across a range of brands. Last year, it acquired beverages brand Raw Pressery, followed by Monsoon Harvest and Saucery; it also sells condiments and dips under the Wingreens brand. Its products are present in over 200 cities, apart from online sales.
“He is a strong leader with a string of noteworthy achievements under his belt including his work at Pepsico as well as HyperCity where he was instrumental in turning the business around and making it a haven for new age F&B brands. We are building a world class enterprise with an omni-channel play that is relevant to the Indian market and I can think of no one better than Ramesh to guide the group towards these goals," said Anju C Srivastava, managing director, Wingreens Group.
Meno said the group will add more brands to its portfolio.