Winning requires hard work: Niraj Shah supports long working hours. THESE leader advocate grinding culture
Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah advocates for extended work hours and blending work and personal life for employees, emphasizing the historical lack of success for those who shy away from hard work.
Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah, an Indian American entrepreneur, has advocated for extended work hours and emphasized the integration of work and personal life for employees.
