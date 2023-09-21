Wipro appoints Aparna Iyer as CFO, Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal steps down

Mumbai: Indian IT services firm Wipro on Thursday said that Aparna C Iyer will replace Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal as the company's chief financial officer (CFO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Iyer will report to chief executive officer and managing director Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro executive board, the company said in a regulatory filing. Dalal is stepping down as CFO to explore other career opportunities, the statement said.

In a meeting on Thursday, the company's board of directors approved Iyer's appointment which will be effective 22 September.

Iyer, a qualified chartered accountant (CA) and a gold medallist of the CA 2002 batch, joined Wipro in April 2003. Over her 20 years with Wipro, she has held several roles in finance, including internal audit, business finance, finance planning and analysis, corporate treasury and investor relations, and, most recently, senior vice president and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud. She has deep expertise in financial risk management, capital allocation, fund raising, driving business strategy and growth.

“Aparna is an accomplished and results-driven leader… she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders," said Delaporte, adding that her “commitment to creating lasting value, expertise across the full spectrum of finance operations, and her experience in working with a range of stakeholders will be instrumental in achieving our financial objectives".

"As we continue our transformation journey, I look forward to working with Thierry, our finance team and the entire organization to build on our successes, drive sustainable growth, and create value for our stakeholders," Iyer said in a statement.

Dalal, who joined Wipro in 2002 and has worked in diverse roles in finance, became the president and CFO in 2015. Prior to this role, he served as CFO of Wipro’s Global IT Business.