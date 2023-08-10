Wipro appoints NS Kannan as independent director

Wipro appoints NS Kannan as independent director1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:52 PM IST
The appointment comes amid a weak patch for Wipro, which saw a sequential decline in earnings in the June quarter. Operational revenue stood at ₹22,831 crore, down 1.5% sequentially, while net profit fell 6.6% to ₹2,870 crore
New Delhi: Information technology (IT) services firm Wipro Ltd. on Thursday announced the appointment of NS Kannan as independent director to the company’s board.
