Wipro appoints NS Kannan as independent director

The appointment comes amid a weak patch for Wipro, which saw a sequential decline in earnings in the June quarter. Operational revenue stood at ₹22,831 crore, down 1.5% sequentially, while net profit fell 6.6% sequentially to ₹2,870 crore. During the company’s post-earnings press conference, Thierry Delaporte, chief executive and managing director of Wipro, gave quarterly revenue growth guidance of -2% to 1% for the September quarter.