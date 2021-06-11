IT services major Wipro's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thierry Delaporte drew a pay package of $8.7 million (around ₹64.3 crore) in the financial year 2020-21, according to Wipro's 20-F filing. The former Capgemini executive had joined the Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro as its chief executive officer and managing director on July 6, succeeding Abidali Neemuchwala.

Delaporte's compensation is for the period from July 6, 2020, to March 31, 2021, and includes components such as a one-time cash award, annual stock grant and one-time grant of RSUs (restricted stock units).

Delaporte received about $1.31 million in salary and allowances (about ₹9.6 crore), $1.54 million in commission and variable pay, and $5.18 million in other components. He received $758,719 in long-term compensation (deferred benefit) during the period, as per the filing.

View Full Image Source: Wipro 20-F filing/annual report

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji received a total compensation of $1.61 million, while Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal received a $1.01 million package in fiscal year 2021, the document showed.

Neemuchwala, who resigned as CEO and MD on June 1, 2020, received a compensation of $305,845 for the period April 1, 2020, to June 1, 2020.

In another news, Wipro on Friday announced the appointment of Anup Purohit as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Purohit brings with him over 25 years of experience across banking and financial services, the Bengaluru- headquartered information technology services major said in a statement.

In his most recent role as the CIO of Yes Bank, he was in charge of spearheading business technology transformation and digital innovation strategy, it said. Prior to that, Purohit was associated with financial institutions such as RBL, Barclays and JPMC in leadership roles, where he was responsible for building technology platforms and processes, IT infrastructure solutions and service delivery.

