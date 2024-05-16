Wipro’s outgoing CEO adds to his resignation bounty with $4-mn share sale

Delaporte was replaced as CEO by Srinivas Pallia last month, but will continue with Wipro until 31 May. While Pallia stands to make up to $7 million in remuneration in his first year, Delaporte’s annual remuneration when he was in office was $10.1 million. Delaporte's remuneration for 2023-24 will be known when Wipro publishes its annual report.