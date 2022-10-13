Wipro’s senior executive in America quits3 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 11:06 PM IST
BENGALURU : One of Wipro’s senior executives who was overseeing a third of the company’s total business, Angan Guha, has moved out of the company, making it the fifth such senior-level departure in the last two months at the country’s fourth-largest technology services company.