Wipro’s senior executive in America quits

Douglas Silva, who was entrusted in January last year to oversee business in Brazil, and Tomoaki Takeuchi, who joined as head of business for Japan in February last year, left Wipro last week. Sarah Adam-Gedge, who took over as managing director of Australia and New Zealand in April last year, has moved out too. Wipro’s head of business for the Middle East region, Mohammed Areff, who joined in September last year, has also left.