Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Wish new Parliament building project all success: Ratan Tata at foundation stone laying event
Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata speaks to media during the foundation laying of the New Parliament Building, in New Delhi.

Wish new Parliament building project all success: Ratan Tata at foundation stone laying event

1 min read . 07:42 PM IST ANI

  • The construction of the new Parliament building, which will have a seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in Rajya Sabha as against the present 543 members and 245 members respectively, was expected to begin this month

Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata on Thursday said the new Parliament building project is "impressive" and he wished it all the success.

Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata on Thursday said the new Parliament building project is "impressive" and he wished it all the success.

"It is an impressive project and I wish it all success. I am privileged to be invited to the foundation stone laying ceremony," Ratan Tata said. He was in the national capital to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building project.

"It is an impressive project and I wish it all success. I am privileged to be invited to the foundation stone laying ceremony," Ratan Tata said. He was in the national capital to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building project.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Notably, Tata Projects Ltd has been given the contract for the construction project of the new Parliament building.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new building and said it would become a witness to the creation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and fulfill the aspirations of 21st Century India.

The construction of the new Parliament building, which will have a seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in Rajya Sabha as against the present 543 members and 245 members respectively, was expected to begin this month.

However, the Central government has assured the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea against the Central Vista project, that no construction will be undertaken for now. The new Parliament building is a part of the Central Vista project.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said the construction of the new Parliament building is likely to finish within two years.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.