‘Woke..’: Elon Musk shares why Netflix is losing subscribers

With the popular streaming platform Netflix reporting a loss of subscribers for the first time in 10 years, billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter to explain why the popular streaming platform is reporting the massive loss of subscriber base.

Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted, "the woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable." He has replied to a tweet posted by Slashdot.

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Notably, Netflix Inc. tumbled 35% on Wednesday, in a selloff that wiped out $54 billion in market value, after it reported a surprise decline in its subscriber base.

Netflix closed at $226.19 in New York, extending its plunge this year to 62% -- making it the worst performing stock in the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 indexes. Netflix has a 0.8% weighting on the Nasdaq 100 and 0.3% on the S&P 500. The shares posted their biggest drop since October 2004.

The streaming service shocked Wall Street by losing 200,000 customers in the first quarter, the first time it has shed subscribers since 2011. It also projected it will shrink by another 2 million customers in the second quarter.

“A big problem with Netflix is that it’s too easy to leave the service," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. Consumers feeling the pinch from inflation will be looking hard at their expenses and streaming services are a quick way to save money, he said.

The drop in customers has led Netflix to break some of its long-standing rules: it will introduce a cheaper, advertising-supported option for subscribers in the next couple years and will start to crack down on people sharing their passwords even before that.

Netflix’s stock has suffered this year as the pandemic-era surge in user sign-ups faded and investors have turned away from high-value technology and growth stocks due to rising bond yields.

Netflix’s stock has been a Wall Street darling in recent years, with nearly three out of every four analysts covering the stock recommending a buy at the start of the year.

(With inputs from agencies)