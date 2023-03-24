Women find a platform in coto1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:17 PM IST
The two-month-old women-exclusive web3 social platform has crossed 100,000 subscribers already. On the platform, women are talking about financial independence, being empowered, and things like mental health, menstrual health and sexual health.
MUMBAI : Former ZEE5 chief executive Tarun Katial’s first-of-its-kind women-exclusive social media platform, coto, claims to have achieved more than 100,000 subscribers in less than two months of launch.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×