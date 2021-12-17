NEW DELHI : Nykaa founder and chief executive officer Falguni Nayar—among the richest women entrepreneurs in India—said that women today need to widen their scope of education and learning and pick up skills across functions such as marketing, technology, operations and supply chain as businesses increasingly demand a wide range of expertise.

Speaking virtually at industry body FICCI’s Annual Convention and 94th AGM on Friday, Nayar, who started Nykaa at 50, and whose company recently listed on the stock exchanges, spoke at length of the lessons she learnt while building Nykaa that has 15 million registered users and caters to 1.5 million monthly orders.

A graduate of IIM Ahmedabad, Nayar worked with management consulting firm AF Ferguson and Co. before joining Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd.

Inspired by her businessman father, Nayar set herself a deadline for starting a business by the age of 50. She launched Nykaa in 2012. With no prior experience in retail, technology, beauty or fashion but a strong finance background, Nayar built Nykaa into the go-to beauty products website.

However, Nayar said starting out as an entrepreneur required immense learning, unlearning and relearning.

“I built a company that appeals to the millennials, a lot of my workforce was millennial. And I really had to sometimes think of things very differently, to appeal to my customers, as well as my employees and be totally open to a new way of working compared to what I was used to," she said at the session in conversation with Naina Lal Kidwai, past president, FICCI and Chairman, Advent India Advisory Board.

Passing on lessons she embraced during her years as an entrepreneur, Nayar said women must dip into their networks and deepen their skills beyond their core strengths.

“I think many women do not build networks. In terms of soft skills, women must build the right networks and relationships that are required to succeed and get the information they need to make their business succeed…at the same time, an entrepreneur must understand how to negotiate deals, how to brand their businesses and themselves and how to pitch to investors and their ability to take the right risks," she said.

Moreover, women must pursue a very "wide" spectrum of education, she said batting for more equality among male and female workers.

“And I don't mean formally in colleges, but you know, on the job, they should be open to learning not just their strengthens; but if they're strong in finance, they should be open to learning marketing technology operations supply chain, because today's successful businesses need all of that and more. And the other thing is you have to stay committed to yourself and also believe in yourself," she said.

Nayar said that most successful businesses are today built with technology as their backbone—something she had to learn on the job.

“I was ready to learn about technology, I was ready to ask stupid questions, I was ready to admit in an interview that 'Look, guys, I may not talk your language. But I know that I have this vision.’ So I think just that confidence that you carry with yourself that you want to pursue your dream, and you want to see it to the to the finishing line was very important," she said.

