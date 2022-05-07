This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Elon Musk also revealed that under his leadership, Twitter will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
From the time Elon Musk proposed to buy the micro-blogging site Twitter, the job interest apparently increased by more than 250%. And speaking on what he expects from his future employees, he said ‘work ethic expectations would be extreme,’ but also pointed out that it would be lesser than what he expects from himself.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
From the time Elon Musk proposed to buy the micro-blogging site Twitter, the job interest apparently increased by more than 250%. And speaking on what he expects from his future employees, he said ‘work ethic expectations would be extreme,’ but also pointed out that it would be lesser than what he expects from himself.
He also revealed that under his leadership, the company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware.
He also revealed that under his leadership, the company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware.
It’s still unclear how Twitter under Musk's leadership will affect the company’s intent to retain current staff and recruit new employees. But since Tesla boss proposed the takeover, interest in the company skyrocketed. Quantifying the same, Daniel Zhao, a senior economist and data scientist at the job insights platform Glassdoor, earlier this week said that interest in job openings at the social media giant was up 263% between April 24 and April 30.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Zhao later told Fortune that interest is defined by the average daily clicks on Twitter job postings on the platform. This was in comparison to average daily job clicks in March 2022 prior to Musk’s plans for the company.
Though clicks do not necessarily correlate to actual job applications submitted, and likely reflect current media attention, the increase shows that people appear to be interested not just in the media story, but in work available at the company.
“Say what you will about Elon, he does have a large fanbase of ppl excited to work for him," Zhao tweeted. “He's much more likely to capitalize on that attraction as CEO than owner."