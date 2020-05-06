Work from home has become the need of the hour in order to contain the spread of coronavirus , which has infected 49,391 and killed 1,694 in the country, according to the latest data from Union Health Ministry. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to stress on the importance of the workplace. Even as the post coronavirus world may see more work from home (WFH), traditional workplace will always remain predominant, the business honcho said. "I believe there’ll indeed be more Working From Home post-the-pandemic, but the tradition of the workplace will remain predominant. Those who predict large-scale WFH are looking through affluent country lenses," Mahindra tweeted.

Sharing a Livemint's article titled, 'Wider cost-benefit analysis will determine if WFH is a success,' the industrialist tweeted, "A thoughtful, balanced perspective on working from home. Amidst all the hype about a ‘new normal,’ Rama & Smita make us think about the importance of the workplace..."

A workplace brings freedom from congestion and domestic stresses, especially for women, and is a source of innovation, Mahindra said in a series of tweets.

"A workplace brings a sense of self-worth as well as freedom from congestion & domestic stresses, especially for women. Often, in developing countries, social distancing & sanitation is more feasible at organised workplaces. But most important.

"A workplace, whether in the developed or developing world, allows significant, unplanned, informal interactions. Such interactions are often the source of innovation. Hence, I would advocate ‘hastening slowly’ before rushing to WFH. Would welcome views." read his tweet.

The veteran industrialist, who is very active on social media, had last month shared a meme on expectations and reality about working from home with his 7.7 million followers. Sharing the meme, he also confessed to have worn lungis below shirts while working from home. "On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make:On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!"

