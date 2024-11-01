Companies
Banks roll out policies to indulge employees as chorus grows against work stress
Shayan Ghosh , Devina Sengupta 4 min read 01 Nov 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
- State-owned lender Union Bank of India has created a stir among many with a recent internal announcement on ensuring work-life balance.
Mumbai: Indian banks are trying to aid employees achieve a healthy work-life balance by restricting work hours and keeping a check on late evening work-related communication.
