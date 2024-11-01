“One more thing I would like to add on (the issue of) work-life balance, and (it’s) something that I have also faced… (say at) 10 o'clock when I am planning to go to bed, I receive a WhatsApp (message) of a reminder of some target someone has not achieved. Can we all decide that from 8 pm in the evening to 9 am in the morning, we will not do any WhatsApp communication on the official channel?," Ranjan is seen as saying in the video.