World Bank economist Deepak Mishra has been appointed as the next Director and Chief Executive of leading think-tank Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

He is currently a Practice Manager in the World Bank's macroeconomics, trade and investment global practice responsible for East Asia and Pacific region.

Mishra has also served as the World Bank's country economist for India from 2001-04, working closely with the central government and several state governments including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Punjab.

Before to joining the World Bank, he worked at Tata Motors, Federal Reserve Board and University of Maryland.

Born in Orrisa, Mishra got his MA (economics) from Delhi School of Economics and PhD (economics) from the University of Maryland.

He will take over from Rajat Kathuria who has been the Director and Chief Executive of ICRIER since September 2012.

During his eight and a half years' tenure, Kathuria worked closely with the then chairperson late Dr Isher Judge Ahluwalia.

ICRIER was established in August 1981 as a not-for-profit research organisation to provide a strong economic basis for policymaking.

