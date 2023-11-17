World Cup final: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson wishes Team India luck for summit clash
Campbell Wilson, who hails from New Zealand, acknowledged the superlative performance of the Indian cricket team’s performance and also admitted his nation came up short as the Indian team is riding a crest.
The Indian cricket team’s dominance in the World Cup is winning plaudits from across walks of life and the latest individual from a non-sporting field to accept its prowess is Air India CEO Campbell Wilson.
