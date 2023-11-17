The Indian cricket team’s dominance in the World Cup is winning plaudits from across walks of life and the latest individual from a non-sporting field to accept its prowess is Air India CEO Campbell Wilson. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an internal note, Wilson, who hails from New Zealand, acknowledged the superlative performance of the Indian cricket team’s performance and also admitted his nation came up short as the Indian team is riding a crest.

"Good luck to Team India in this weekend's final of the ODI Cricket World Cup! India has been the form team all tournament (as my fellow New Zealanders found out… twice ), and it would be wonderful to see India lift the trophy on home soil this Sunday. Have a great weekend.... and GO INDIA," Wilson said.

The Indian cricket team will be facing Australia is the summit clash of the World Cup after steamrolling past opponents in the previous matches. India will be hoping to avenge the humiliating loss suffered 20 years ago against the same opponent in the 2003 edition held in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Campbell also shared some external recognition Air India has received in recent days.

He mentioned that the airline won the 'Asia-Pacific Overall Deal of the Year' awarded by Airline Economics, which covers aircraft financing and leasing. The second acknowledgement, the note said, was at Microsoft's 'Ignite' conference in Seattle, where CEO Satya Nadella noted Air India's work in deploying generative AI.

“One such example is our generative- AI-powered Maharajah chatbot that, unlike traditional chatbots that generally just “answer" with links to other pages that might have the desired information, scours a deep repository of material and uses both generative AI and machine learning to provide a concise and accurate one-stop answer," he said.

Presently it is responding to around 6,000 customer queries every day and achieving an 80% successful resolution rate – much higher than traditional chatbot, Wilson said.

