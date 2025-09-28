For Gen Z and millennials, gold buys must feel ‘worth their money’: WGC
The new sales pitch comes in the backdrop of 22-karat gold prices breaching ₹1,00,000 for 10 grams earlier this year.
As Gen Z and millennials reshape India’s spending habits, gold is swiftly ceding ground to experiences and technology, prompting the World Gold Council (WGC) to mount an emotional pitch targeting them. The new sales pitch comes in the backdrop of 22-karat gold prices breaching ₹1,00,000 for 10 grams earlier this year, and rising relentlessly to new highs since, leading to a 17% decline in jewellery demand over the past six months.