Specific to the campaign that we have launched—if you look at gold jewellery, till about 2023, the demand was more or less stagnant. In 2024, and in the next half a year, gold demand declined due to a surge in gold prices. In the last six months, the demand in volume terms has declined by 17%, even though in the last 12 months, in value terms, it has gone up by 20% (due to higher prices).