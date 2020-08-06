World’s fastest growing fortune is a Chinese pharma tycoon

That’s pushed the fortune of Jiang Rensheng, Zhifei’s chairman, to $19.3 billion, putting him close to entering the exclusive club of China’s 10 richest people that’s dominated by tech and real estate moguls, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth more than doubled in July alone, the fastest surge among the world’s 500 wealthiest people, and is up by $14.3 billion this year. Jiang, 66, owns about 56% of Zhifei.