World's Richest Families 2024: The Walmart Waltons are in the first spot with a wealth of $432.4 billion — exceeding even the world's richest person, Elon Musk's individual net worth and the Middle East royal families. From India, the Ambanis and Mistrys of Shapoorji Pallonji made the list at eighth and 23rd spots, respectively.
Notably, the Waltons made it back to number one on the Bloomberg richest families index on the back of Walmart shares, which, as of December 10, had risen 80 per cent this year and increased the combined family fortune by $172.7 billion. The publication calculated the wealth increase to be around $473.2 million a day or $328,577 a minute.
The report shows that the world's billionaires gained a collective $406.5 billion in wealth.
1. Waltons
2. Al Nahyan
3. Al Thani
4. Hermès
5. Koch
6. Al Saud (Saudi Arabia royal family worth $140 billion)
7. Mars (Worth $133,8 billion, own US-based candy company)
8. Ambanis
9. Wertheimer (French family, owns Chanel, worth 88 billion)
10. Thomson (Media moguls own Thomson Reuters, are worth $87.1 billion)
11. Johnson (Fidelity Investments, wealth of $72.4 billion
12. Albrecht (Aldi, wealth $60.2 billion)
13. Pritzker (Worth $59.4 billion from diversified US businesses)
14. Cargill, MacMillan (Worth $56 billion)
15. Ofer (Wealth $55.6 billion)
According to Bloomberg, the figures are as of December 5, 2024, and exclude first-generation wealth and single-heir fortunes. Also excluded are those whose source of wealth was not clearly defined.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.