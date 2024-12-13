World's Richest Families 2024: The Walmart Waltons are at 1st spot with wealth of $406.5 billion — even more than Elon Musk's individual net worth. From India the Ambanis and the Mistrys of Shapoorji Pallonji made the list at 8th and 23rd spot, respectively. See the full list here.

World's Richest Families 2024: The Walmart Waltons are in the first spot with a wealth of $432.4 billion — exceeding even the world's richest person, Elon Musk's individual net worth and the Middle East royal families. From India, the Ambanis and Mistrys of Shapoorji Pallonji made the list at eighth and 23rd spots, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the Waltons made it back to number one on the Bloomberg richest families index on the back of Walmart shares, which, as of December 10, had risen 80 per cent this year and increased the combined family fortune by $172.7 billion. The publication calculated the wealth increase to be around $473.2 million a day or $328,577 a minute.

The report shows that the world's billionaires gained a collective $406.5 billion in wealth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top 5 — World's Richest Families 2024 The Waltons of Walmart: Worth $432.4 billion from their 46 per cent stake in the consumer retail business. The family consists of three generations based in the United States. Walmart has more than 10,600 stores across the world. The Al Nahyan family: The ruling family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), worth $323.9 billion and with three generations, took the second spot on this year's list. The family has ruled the oil-rich region for decades. Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is also the country’s president. According to Bloomberg, the royal family-linked companies comprise over 65 per cent of the Abu Dhabi benchmark stock index. The Al Thani family: Qatar's royal family, the Al Thanis, is worth $172.9 billion and takes third place on the list. The family legacy comprises eight generations that persisted through the Ottoman and British empires. The country derives its wealth from massive offshore gas fields and oil. The Hermès family: Worth $170.6 billion, the French luxury goods business owners with six generations comprising more than 100 members, sit pretty at the fourth spot. Family members with key positions in the company include executive chairman Axel Dumas and artistic director Pierre-Alexis Dumas. The Koch family: The US-based Kochs are worth $148.5 billion, with three generations having oil interests.

Indians on the Bloomberg World's Richest Families 2024 List Ambanis: At the eight spot with $99.6 billion worth of wealth, the three-generation-old Ambani family from India made it to the top 10 of the list this year. The bulk of their wealth is derived from the fast-growing Reliance Industries conglomerate.

At the eight spot with $99.6 billion worth of wealth, the three-generation-old Ambani family from India made it to the top 10 of the list this year. The bulk of their wealth is derived from the fast-growing Reliance Industries conglomerate. Mistrys: With five generations of the Mistry family running the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the collective wealth is around $41.4 billion. They take the 23rd spot on the list this year.

Top 15 — 2024 World's Richest Families 1. Waltons {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Al Nahyan

3. Al Thani

4. Hermès {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Koch

6. Al Saud (Saudi Arabia royal family worth $140 billion)

7. Mars (Worth $133,8 billion, own US-based candy company) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. Ambanis

9. Wertheimer (French family, owns Chanel, worth 88 billion)

10. Thomson (Media moguls own Thomson Reuters, are worth $87.1 billion) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

11. Johnson (Fidelity Investments, wealth of $72.4 billion

12. Albrecht (Aldi, wealth $60.2 billion)

13. Pritzker (Worth $59.4 billion from diversified US businesses) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

14. Cargill, MacMillan (Worth $56 billion)

15. Ofer (Wealth $55.6 billion)

According to Bloomberg, the figures are as of December 5, 2024, and exclude first-generation wealth and single-heir fortunes. Also excluded are those whose source of wealth was not clearly defined. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}