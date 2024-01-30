World's Richest Men: Elon Musk now has more money than Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani combined, Bloomberg data shows
Elon Musk became the richest person on 30 January, 2024, with a net worth of $232 billion, surpassing Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani combined. Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India, saw his wealth climb to $101.8 billion, while Gautam Adani briefly surpassed him.
Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter) emerged as the richest person on 30 January, 2024, according to Bloomberg Billionaire's Index. While this is no surprise, it was observed that the combined net worth of Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani would account for the total net worth of Elon Musk.