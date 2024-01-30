Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter) emerged as the richest person on 30 January, 2024, according to Bloomberg Billionaire's Index. While this is no surprise, it was observed that the combined net worth of Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani would account for the total net worth of Elon Musk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For context, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, ranked 11th in the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index on 30 January, has a net worth of $108 billion.

Further Gautam Adani of Adani Group, ranked 14th on the billionaire's index, has a net worth of $95.9 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elon Musk, founder, chairman, CEO, and CTO of SpaceX, angel investor, CEO, product architect and former chairman of Tesla, Inc., owner, chairman and CTO of X Corp., founder of the Boring Company and xAI, co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI, has a net worth of $204 billion.

Bloomberg Billionaire's Index shows Elon Musk remains the richest human on Earth, with a net worth that equals the combined net worth of Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani

Elon Musk was marked the wealthiest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of US$232 billion as of December 2023, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and $254 billion according to Forbes, primarily from his ownership stakes in Tesla and SpaceX.

Notably, on 28 January, Forbes reported that Bernard Arnault, the Chairman and CEO of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton(LVMH) had usurped Elon Musk's position as the richest person on Earth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

According to Forbes, the net worth of the French billionaire Bernard Arnault and his family stands at $207.6 billion, while Elon Musk was placed second with $204.7 billion.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India — and in Asia — saw his wealth climb $2.8 billion to $101.8 billion, as shares of his flagship, Reliance Industries Ltd., rose 2.6% to close at a record high. on 12 January, Mukesh Ambani had returned to the $100-billion club for the first time since June 2022, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The 66 year old chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries reclaimed his spot as centi-billionaire in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gautam Adani had briefly surpassed Mukesh Ambani in becoming the richest India earlier in January. According to Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Gautam Adani was placed 12th while Mukesh Ambani had dropped down to 14th rank.

In December last year, Adani became 16th richest man globally in the Bloomberg list when his rank rose three places, thanks to a stellar 30 per cent gain in two sessions, which saw his fortunes surge by over $4.41 billion.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Tuesday, 30 January, informed that the first human patient has received an implant from brain-chip startup Neuralink and is recovering well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!