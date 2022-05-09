‘Would like tariff elimination on Scotch whisky under India-UK FTA’

NEW DELHI : With India and the UK concluding the third round of negotiations for a free trade agreement on Friday, Britain’s whisky industry is looking to get a bigger slice of the Indian market. In an interview with Mint, Scotch Whisky association chief executive Mark Kent said according to its estimates, UK’s share in the Indian whisky market to go up from just 2% to nearly 6% when the pact comes into effect. While Kent expects India to reduce import duty on Scotch whisky in phases, he indicated that the UK may not do away with the three-year maturation condition for Indian whiskies to get easier access to British market, which has been a key demand of the domestic alcoholic beverage sector. Edited excerpts:

