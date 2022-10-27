Would not like to take any more price cuts: Agrawal

I think there’s a trickle-down effect. First, the fact that the IPOs didn’t do well. Now, there is a money crunch coming in, the late-stage investments are seeing the stress. The early (stage) investments are still okay. But even in the early investments, including our portfolio companies, we’ve clearly told them that they need to get into a profitable mindset. Earlier, the game was how do you get a top line. Now, we’re saying get your unit economics right and ensure that you don’t burn so much (cash). Because you won’t be able to raise money so easily. For us also, we have a limit that we have defined for ourselves, and we don’t want to invest more than ₹25 crore in a company. When we hit the ₹25 crore-mark, while we can help them find investors, we can’t fund them anymore.