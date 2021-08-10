Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yes Bank appoints Mahesh Ramamoorthy as CIO

Yes Bank appoints Mahesh Ramamoorthy as CIO

Mahesh Ramamoorthyis a bachelor in engineering with a specialization in electronics from the University of Mumbai and is a certified information systems manager
1 min read . 05:51 PM IST Livemint

  • Ramamoorthy will lead the new-age technologies such as API, artificial intelligence, machine learning and business solutions, which are going to be the driving factors for all the new products

Mumbai: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has appointed Mahesh Ramamoorthy as the chief information officer.

In this critical role, he will lead technology and digital transformation, the bank said in a statement. Ramamoorthy will also lead the new-age technologies such as API, artificial intelligence, machine learning and business solutions, which are going to be the driving factors for all the new products.

He comes with over three decades of experience in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) technology space in payments and banking technology, product design, business solution and project management across Indian and MNC Banks and technology firms.

In his previous role, he was leading the payments vertical for Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at FIS Inc and has also been associated with Barclays Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aviva Plc, DCB Bank, IDBI Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

He is a bachelor in engineering with a specialization in electronics from the University of Mumbai and is a certified information systems manager.

Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer at Yes Bank said, “We welcome Ramamoorthy to lead the information technology function of the bank. On this transformational journey, he will further strengthen the bank’s technology initiatives including the usage of new-age technologies."

According to Kumar, while the bank continues to enhance customer experience leveraging on technology and innovation, his experience and expertise will help it cultivate and boost technology-backed offerings, in line with the bank’s strategy of building a transformed ‘Digital Bank’.

