Yes Bank case: Rana Kapoor's wife, daughter get interim bail from special court

A special CBI court in Mumbai granted interim bail to wife and daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in a bank fraud case on Saturday. The court has issued notice to the probe agencies and will hear the matter on September 20.

Kapoor's wife Bindu and daughter Radha were named as accused in the recently-filed supplementary charge sheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but they were never arrested.

Taking cognisance of the charge sheet, the special court had summoned the accused, and the two appeared before the court today. They then moved bail applications through their legal team. They were represented by Vijay Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal.

The mother-daughter duo contended before special judge SU Wadgaonkar that their arrests were not required as the CBI had filed a charge sheet as well without arresting them during the probe.

When the probe agency sought time to file a reply to the pleas, the duo prayed for interim bail, which was allowed by the court. Advocate Vijay Agarwal had also filed an application before the principal judge of the sessions court praying that the two matters connected to DHFL being probed by the CBI and ED be listed before the same judge.

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor is currently in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a related case.

The CBI has alleged that Kapoor and his family received kickbacks for Yes Bank's investments to the tune of ₹3,700 crore in the debentures of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL). The probe agency has claimed that DHFL gave Kapoor ₹600 crore as bribe in the form of loans to a firm controlled by the latter's wife and daughters.

