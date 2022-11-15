YES Securities elevates Amishi Kapadia and Anshul Arzare as joint MD and CEO.

NEW DELHI: Yes Securities Ltd (YSL) has appointed Amishi Kapadia and Anshul Arzare as joint managing director and chief executive officer of the investment banking, merchant banking, wealth broking and institutional equities subsidiary of Yes Bank.
Kapadia was earlier executive director and head-merchant banking and Arzare was executive director and chief business officer of wealth investment group.
According to the brokerage, Kapadia has around three decades of experience in the Indian capital markets, having successfully raised equity and debt (public issues) for various corporates, both in the private and public sectors. She established the merchant banking business at YSL from the ground up. She holds a degree in international finance and business from SIPA, Columbia University, New York, and an MBA in finance from India. Additionally, she has studied sustainable finance at the Institute for Sustainability Leadership, University of Cambridge, UK.
Kapadia said, “Investment banking and merchant Banking services continue to be a cornerstone of our offering for clients and a critical growth driver for Yes Securities. We will endeavor to achieve leadership position by playing a pivotal role in the life-cycle banking requirements of our esteemed customer base which includes various corporations, institutions and the government of India."
Arzare has been associated with YSL since its inception. He comes with a strong financial background and brings over two decades of experience. He has specific experience in driving securities trading (online & offline), insurance (life, general, and health), corporate and retail, and a complete suite of personal finance, investment services, and wealth management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science and PGDBA in marketing.
Arzare said “With one of the largest research teams, we will continue to service our clients as their partners in their wealth creation journey and not just as an execution platform. In our endeavour to become the 1st choice investment solutions and wealth partner for all segments of clients, we shall continue investing in building our domain expertise, strengthening our research team and enhancing technology-led wealth solution capabilities to seamlessly service the ever-expanding customer base."
Commenting on the development, Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO, Yes Bank and chairman, YES SECURITIES, said, “Their sectoral expertise in the financial advisory business and visionary style of leadership is widely recognized in the industry; we take pride in their capability of transcending boundaries and taking the organization to newer heights."
