If Anand Mahindra was a filmmaker what kind of movies would he make? Scifi, thrillers, romantic, comedy…

Now, if you are wondering where this suddenly comes from, guess what, the businessman studied cinema in college and wanted to become a filmmaker, but life had other plans for him.

Sharing a photo from his cinema day, he took to Twitter says This pic was while shooting a documentary in a remote village near Indore. But can you guess the camera he is holding?

Easy to answer this. I wanted to be a filmmaker & was studied film in college. My thesis was a film I made at the ‘77 Kumbh Mela. But this pic was while shooting a documentary in a remote village near Indore. Anyone old enough to guess which handheld 16mm camera I was using? https://t.co/xmLuuLrv3A pic.twitter.com/oKCddQFyGf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 20, 2022

This came as a response when a follower asked about his passion during his school or college days. Mahindra was frank to respond, “This is easy to repond."

But this was not the first time he spoke of his love for movies and film stars. Only last year, the business tycoon took a note of a dangerous stunt pulled off by Ajay Devgan and said on Twitter, " 30 years ago, in his debut Bollywood film, Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay Devgn performed his original master act, the split. And now, he does it again, this time for Mahindra…Watch this space for more...".

Devgn performed the split on Mahindra trucks.

Also last year, the industrialist took to micro-blogging site to celebrate 50 years of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1971 film 'Anand'.

He had shared the thread and wrote that he was 15 when Anand released in theatres. At that time, he was overjoyed that a film with his name did so well.

