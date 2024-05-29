Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management, is encouraging all staff associated with her on Shark Tank India to begin investing in mutual funds and through systematic investment plans (SIPs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Gupta is seen behind the scenes on the sets of Shark Tank India, advising and encouraging staff to begin investing.

"Can't take the Mutual Fund CEO out of me, even behind the shoots of Shark Tank," she posted.

"This conversation is a reminder of how many people still need to learn about the power of MFs and start investing… and for my MFD friends, a nudge that a lot of people are looking for guidance and advice!" she added.

Guide and Teacher In a video post on May 29, Gupta asked Shark Tank India staff backstage how many of them have invested in mutual funds (MF) or started an SIP, to which a majority replied that they haven't started any yet.

To which she responded with: "Before I leave this schedule, all of you need to start an SIP. Kaise karni hain, hum sab baithe hain, agar aaj nahi hui toh hum aake class lenge. (How to do it, we're all sitting here. If we don't finish this today, I'll take a class one day). But you cannot not start an SIP."

The staff responded positively, asking Gupta to guide them and calling it a "deal done".

Responses to Gupta's post on X were largely positive. One user pointed out that mistrust and reports of fraud may be holding people back. "The fraud fin influencers seem to have hijacked the advice and counsel space, misleading people. There is a genuine lack of good financial advisors in the MF industry, as every other person seems to be bent on making a quick buck at the cost of the investor. Time for some action," they stated.

Another X user applauded Gupta's initiative with: "Great spirits, ma'am. Must help as many."

