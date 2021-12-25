BENGALURU : Salesforce, the maker of cloud-based customer relations software, has doubled its India headcount over the past 18 months and expects to have 6,500 employees by 31 January. The company is betting big on India for its product development capabilities. In an interview, Sanket Atal, senior vice-president and managing director, sites, Salesforce India, talked about the latest trends in the CRM space, India’s startup ecosystem, etc. Edited excerpts:

What tech trends excite you the most?

For me, the most useful and practical technologies are the most exciting. Artificial intelligence (AI) is being talked about everywhere, but how can you have the execution of AI as part of your strategy to make it accessible to everybody? For example, our AI bot, Einstein, helps salespersons with suggestions and projections, which is a good practical use case. Machine learning (ML) becomes imperative for anything you would like to do. We are big on analytics and AI, which go hand in hand.

How is the $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack playing out in the current work scenario?

No matter where you are, you should have access to enterprise technologies in an easy-to-use manner. Towards that, we are leveraging Slack quite heavily. We are releasing products integrated with Slack and becoming a Slack-first company. The big thing that we are all looking at is for companies to become digital-first and to have a digital headquarters. Now, if work is something you do and not a place you go to, the accessibility to the technologies of the digital headquarters at your fingertips becomes important.

How do you think data will be consumed and used differently in the future?

The consumption of data is a journey and what matters is the knowledge derived from it. Data has existed with most companies forever, who try to run an analytics application and derive insights through correlating them. It would be great to have contextual information and intelligence from that data. So, data has to be contextual and be provided in an easily consumable manner.

Users will be able to understand the insights rather than derive the insights themselves or need a data scientist to tell you that x, y, z is going to happen. This will democratize the use of data. As far as data is concerned, it should be a foundation, on top of which we have various tools such as analytics to provide recommendations in a contextual and easy-to-consume manner.

You doubled your headcount in the past 18 months; what type of growth are you expecting here?

Over the past few years, we have been growing at 28% year-on-year. We have about 5,000 employees currently, and by 31 January, we will have upwards of 6,500 employees.

