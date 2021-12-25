No matter where you are, you should have access to enterprise technologies in an easy-to-use manner. Towards that, we are leveraging Slack quite heavily. We are releasing products integrated with Slack and becoming a Slack-first company. The big thing that we are all looking at is for companies to become digital-first and to have a digital headquarters. Now, if work is something you do and not a place you go to, the accessibility to the technologies of the digital headquarters at your fingertips becomes important.