Billionaire Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk, took to Twitter today to share the result of a computer aptitude test that he took when he was a teenager.

Maye Musk shared a letter on Twitter and wrote,".⁦⁦@elonmusk⁩ I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom".

.⁦⁦@elonmusk⁩ I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom pic.twitter.com/7sGxAvLF4r — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) March 3, 2021

The tweet has been racked up over 104K 'likes' and has been retweeted more than 8.6K times

Maye Musk shared a letter signed by the Director of Information Management at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Maye Musk frequently shares throwback pictures of Elon Musk on social media.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said that the company was scaling up production of its more expensive Model S and Model X lines, which would soon go back to two shifts, he said, according to Electrek

