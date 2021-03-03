Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Young Elon Musk took computer aptitude test again as his score was too high, shares his mom

Young Elon Musk took computer aptitude test again as his score was too high, shares his mom

File photo: Elon Musk
1 min read . 09:31 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Maye Musk frequently shares throwback pictures of Elon Musk on social media

Billionaire Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk, took to Twitter today to share the result of a computer aptitude test that he took when he was a teenager.

Billionaire Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk, took to Twitter today to share the result of a computer aptitude test that he took when he was a teenager.

Maye Musk shared a letter on Twitter and wrote,".⁦⁦@elonmusk⁩ I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Maye Musk shared a letter on Twitter and wrote,".⁦⁦@elonmusk⁩ I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The tweet has been racked up over 104K 'likes' and has been retweeted more than 8.6K times

Maye Musk shared a letter signed by the Director of Information Management at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Maye Musk frequently shares throwback pictures of Elon Musk on social media.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said that the company was scaling up production of its more expensive Model S and Model X lines, which would soon go back to two shifts, he said, according to Electrek

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.