Companies
Your keyboard will now become an AI keyboard: Qualcomm’s Katouzian
Leslie D'Monte 11 min read 13 Feb 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Summary
- In an interview, Alex Katouzian shares his thoughts on the 5G ecosystem, AI-enabled PCs, GenAI smartphones, XR devices and the company’s overall smart device strategy in India
Qualcomm Technologies is successfully transitioning from a communications-based to a connected-computing firm, said Alex Katouzian, senior vice-president and general manager of the US company’s mobile, personal computing, voice, music, wearables, and extended reality (XR) business units. Katouzian, who is visiting the company’s offices in India where Qualcomm has around 17,000 engineers, shared his thoughts on the 5G ecosystem, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled personal computers (PCs), generative AI (GenAI) smartphones, XR devices, and the company’s overall smart device strategy in India. Edited excerpts from an interview:
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less