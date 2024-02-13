Your keyboard will now become an AI keyboard: Qualcomm’s Katouzian

How are your XR applications shaping up, and how are they helping Qualcomm increase its market share in this space?

We started doing R&D (research and development) on XR-type solutions, 10-11 years ago. Since then, we’ve learned a tonne about what it takes to actually run these types of devices with perception algorithms because spatial computing is unlike regular computing where you type, give a voice command, or use your fingers to stretch and launch something. In this case (spatial computing), the headset tracks your eyes, your head, and your hands. It has degrees of freedom and when you look at something, it does a 3D reconstruction of that object or place. Hence, spatial computing becomes a different way of running all these algorithms. We’ve created a stack of perception algorithms that we’ve now embedded into a platform called ‘Spaces’. And we run an SDK (software development kit) and give it to the more than 5,000-plus developers that are running these applications and services. We, then, act on their feedback because you want the most performance at the lowest power. Because these glasses have to last for a long time, you want efficiency. And the large internet companies we have partnered with are helping us with content, services, and pushing that path forward.