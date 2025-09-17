‘Your policies have been groundbreaking’: Bill Gates, Anand Mahindra, other industrialists wish PM Modi on birthday

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, leading industrialists and businessmen across India and the world sent heartfelt messages, reminiscing their interaction with the leader.

India is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday, 17 September.

Here is how industrialists and business leaders wished PM Modi today on his birthday.

Bill Gates' wish for PM Modi In a video shared by ANI, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wished PM Modi and said that his Gates Foundation and the Indian government are working towards a Viksit Bharat.

“Prime Minister Modi, my best wishes to you on your 75th birthday. I wish you good health and continued strength as you lead India's fantastic progress and contribute to global development. The Gates Foundation values our partnership with the Government of India immensely. Together, we are supporting progress towards Viksit Bharat and sharing lessons and innovations for the countries in the Global South. Once again, my warmest wishes to you on this milestone occasion,” he said.

Sanjiv Goenka wishes Modi RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Chairperson Sanjiv Goenka also wished PM Modi, calling his vision “something that we have never seen before.”

“Prime Minister, heartiest birthday wishes to you. You have given the country and its citizens a new respect, a new prestige, a new direction, and a new honour. No amount of praise is enough for you. Your policies have been groundbreaking. Your vision is something we have never seen before in this country. All I can say is, long live Modi ji,” he said in a video message.

Industry leaders wish PM Modi Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, wished for everlasting good health of the Prime Minister.

“Honorable Prime Minister Ji, there can be no doubt about your love for India and your firm resolve to enhance its identity worldwide. Your tireless hard work is visible to all of us Indians every day. Therefore, on your 75th birthday, we wish you everlasting good health and success in achieving your goals,” he said in an X post.

In a video shared by Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal recounted a trip with PM Modi to Japan where a move fundamentally changed the country's perspective towards India.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated his unique ability to listen to industry leaders and instantly grasp and amplify ideas that are good for the country,” he said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak lauded Modi's deep passion for Vibrant Gujarat, and the way he blends vision with execution, curiosity with humility.

“That small example shows his attention to detail, his focus on execution, and his commitment to inclusive development. Whenever he visited a foreign country, he was eager to learn best practices and adapt them for the betterment of Gujarat and India. This relentless hunger to learn, adapt, and improve continues to inspire his vision for India as a developed nation,” he said in a video.