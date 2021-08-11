As the emerging trends in Silicon Valley suggest, technology companies are quietly telling their employees that they can't have their cake and eat it too. Tech giant Google is asking employees to take a salary cut if they want to work from home permanently.

The long-distance commuters are hit harder as Google says that the employees' compensation packages are always been determined by location. To understand it in the Indian context, a Google employee working from his home in South Delhi will receive better compensation than one working from his home in Agra.

"We always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson told Reuters.

Google is not the only company to adopt this policy, social media behemoths Facebook and Twitter have also cut pay for remote employees who move to less expensive areas.

Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move.

Launched in June, Google's Work Location Tools offers employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move.

The latest policy decision from the tech companies doesn't bode well for the employees across the sector as Silicon Valley often sets trends for other employers. Employees are taking as high as 25% pay cuts to work remotely.

Screenshots of Google's internal salary calculator seen by Reuters show that an employee living in Stamford, Connecticut - an hour from New York City by train - would be paid 15% less if she worked from home, while a colleague from the same office living in New York City would see no cut from working from home. Screenshots showed 5% and 10% differences in the Seattle, Boston and San Francisco areas.

Unlike big internet companies, smaller companies including Reddit and Zillow have not differentiated their pay models based on the location of the employees, citing advantages when it comes to hiring, retention, and diversity.

