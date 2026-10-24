‘You’ve got to do the right thing’: Gautam Singhania on losing family ties to protect Raymond amid public feuds

Raymond Group chairman and managing director Gautam Singhania has said he lost close family relationships in his efforts to protect the company, citing his responsibility towards the thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on the business.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026 on Thursday, Singhania discussed family disputes, succession planning and the importance of governance in family-run businesses. He said safeguarding the organisation sometimes required difficult decisions, even when they came at a personal cost.

“I’ve been very fortunate that we’ve been able to address it, because I’ve lost a lot of my family to protect this organisation,” Singhania said, as quoted by NDTV.

Emphasising that the company’s responsibilities extended beyond its leadership, he pointed to the livelihoods it supports.

“This organisation is not me; it’s the 50,000 families that work for my company. And I have a responsibility to them as well,” he said.

‘You’ve got to do the right thing’ Singhania acknowledged that his disagreements with family members had unfolded publicly, but maintained that he had to prioritise what he believed was right for the organisation.

“I’ve had my fair share of fair fights with my family, which have been very, very public. But then you’ve got to do the right thing, and you know, this is where we are,” he said during the conversation with NDTV.

Reflecting on the disputes over the past 25 years, Singhania said he had been able to resolve the issues that arose. He also cited his position as the company’s principal and sole shareholder as a factor that gave him greater autonomy in decision-making.

“There are issues, and different groups, there are different issues. I think I’ve been very lucky that I’ve resolved 100% of these issues over the last 25 years. I’m lucky to be in a company where I’m the principal and only shareholder of the company. It gives me the liberty to be able to do what I want to do, what I believe in,” he said.

His comments underscored the governance challenges that can arise when family relationships and business interests intersect, particularly in companies where ownership, succession and management are closely linked.

Singhania was also asked about Raymond’s iconic The Complete Man tagline and what the brand philosophy means today.

He described the concept as an ideal to strive towards rather than a state that a person can definitively achieve.