Yuvraj Singh launches supplement brand Protocol 32, TheLiverDoc calls it ‘in very bad faith’, 'business of bad science'

Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, better known as TheLiverDoc on social media, has lashed out at former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh after the latter announced his new business venture. On Friday, Singh, in a social media post, introduced Protocol 32, which he claimed contained 32 FSSAI-approved supplements, in the right quantities for an average Indian, working together to run 13 chains in the body.

According to Singh, Protocol 32, which is invite-only, was co-formulated with Dr. Anurag Agrawal and Dr. Arpit Bansal. Built with Prashant Pitti and Prasad CP and made in Bangalore.

‘Health and science illiterate’ Quoting Singh’s announcement post, Dr. Philips, a Kerala-based hepatologist and scientist, said it was “in very bad faith.”

“You are a good cricketer, you are a strong human, a cancer survivor. But you are an absolute health and science illiterate,” Dr. Philips, who has a long history of calling out celebrities for spreading unscientific information, said.

“People like you and your business of bad science deeply damages science literacy and public health in our society,” he added.

Commenting on Singh’s well-documented cancer recovery journey, Dr. Philips argued that the former Cricketer could have become a “powerful ally for cancer patients and oncology societies and use your voice to educate people on evidence-based preventative care and direct cancer patients towards science-based care for improved survival outcomes.”

Instead, Dr. Philips alleged that Singh chose to team up with “unethical businessmen” and “one of the worst health influencers on the internet”.

‘Ingredients pose health risks’ He also pointed out that among the 32 listed ingredients of Protocol 32, with 35+ distinct compounds in them, 13 carry documented risks of organ toxicity, mineral toxicity, and are capable of causing/promoting atherosclerosis-inducing toxin generation, and have high rates of toxic environmental contamination.

According to Dr. Philips, many of the ingredients -Ashwagandha, Bacopa, Curcumin, and Boswellia are among the most frequently implicated botanicals in liver injury in LiverTox registries.

“When they come together, it is going to be disastrous,” he said.

'Lack solid scientific proof' Further, he stated that nearly all 30 active ingredients in this 32-ingredient supplement lack solid scientific proof for the health benefits promised on the label.

“First, the company's own chart admits that eight ingredients have no gold-standard human trials behind them - two are just inactive fillers, and six rely on weaker data or are added only for safety, yet are still marketed as multi-organ boosters,” Dr. Philips noted.

The doctor also said that at least 11 ingredients are "fairy-dusted," meaning the sachet contains only a tiny fraction of the daily dose actually proven to work in human studies.

“High-level clinical and translational evidence demonstrates that several components in this sachet can actually increase cancer risk or accelerate tumor progression in healthy adults: Vitamin E (prostate cancer), combined folic acid+B12 (lung and colon cancer) and NAC, Vit E, Vit C, Astaxanthin (increase risk of cancer spread),” Dr. Philips added, citing a study, Supplement Use and Increased Risks of Cancer.