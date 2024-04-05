Zee sees another exit
Punit Misra, president of content and international markets at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has resigned marking the latest in a series of recent senior departures from the company
NEW DELHI : Punit Misra, president of content and international markets at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), has quit the company. During his tenure, Misra was instrumental in managing content for Zee's linear television networks and its digital platform, ZEE5, catering to both domestic and international audiences. He also spearheaded the company's global business initiatives.