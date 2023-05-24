‘We make more original content than rivals’1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 10:48 PM IST
ZEE5, the over-the-top (OTT) platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, recently revealed its content lineup comprising 111 original series and films in various languages. However, Punit Misra, president, content and international markets at ZEE5, said in an interview that the number of originals is far lower than what it used to make, but even then, it will still be 40% more than the second-largest player. Misra also shared his views on India’s TV and digital market, and the growth prospects of ZEE’s linear channels in South India. Edited excerpts:You announced a large slate of originals and movies for ZEE5. But where is the video streaming industry heading at the macro level, given that we are increasingly seeing cutbacks in budgets and more emphasis on profitability?